Oppositions Will Begin Their Anti-govt Protests From Gujranwala Today

The first rally under Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will be held today at Jinnah Stadium which has been set ready for the leaders and workers of all political parties.

GUJRANAWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 16th, 2020) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will begin today its series of protests against the PTI government on Friday with a power show in Gujranwala.

The first rally under the aegis of PDM—the alliance of all opposition parties—will be held at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala. The stage has been set and chairs have been installed.

According to the reports, the leaders of PML-N visited the site and observed the arrangements.

Party workers have also set on the journey for the rally which would be held later in the evening. PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will leave for the venue from Jatti Umra in the afternoon.

She was expected to travel within old city via Shahdrah, Kamonki and Muridke then taking the Babu Sabu interchange to shift on to Band Road.

Eight welcome camps have been established at different points for Maryam Nawaz’s convoy.

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman will also reach after offering Friday prayer at Jamia Ashrafia in Lahore.

At Kamonki, his rally will join Maryam Nawaz's and the two leaders will climb atop a container to proceed onto Gujranwala.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will leave from Lala Musa with a rally to join the main rally at Gujranwala. The PPP leader will addressing a press conference after attending a reception at Qamar Zaman Kaira's residence. He is then expected to address another rally at Wazirabad interchange. PPP workers have started arriving at Jinnah Stadium to welcome their chairman.

From Hafizabad, Saira Afzal Tarrar will lead a rally towards Gujranwala while from Pasrur, MNA Ali Zahid and MPA Mohammad Afzal will lead a rally at 2 o'clock.

PDM workers have already left from Rawalpindi in the form of small rallies, with PML-N's Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and PPP's Sabtain Shah leading their party's respective rallies.

Mehmood Achakzai, Aftab Sherpao, Mian Iftikhar and Awais Noorani are also expected to attend the rally.

