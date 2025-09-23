Oppostion in KP Assembly criticizes Govt for deforestation, delays in roads construction

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The opposition members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Tuesday strongly criticized the government over deforestation, delays in road construction, lack of facilities in hospitals, and the rising number of dengue cases.

They expressed serious concerns, stating that valuable forests are being smuggled, the public is deprived of basic facilities, and patients are dying on the way due to lack of treatment, while the dengue epidemic is spreading rapidly. The Panel of Chairmen instructed that several matters be referred to standing committees.

During the provincial assembly session on Tuesday with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in Chair, MPA Laiq Khan, raising a point of order, said that although forest laws are in effect in Torghar, indiscriminate and rampant deforestation is ongoing. He took the complaint to the Secretary of Environment, but no action was taken.

Valuable forests are being destroyed; locals cannot get even a single tree to build a house, while smugglers are transporting thousands of feet of timber. He said this is our precious national asset and that the billion Tree project’s purpose is being wasted.

Provincial Advisor Pir Musawwar responded by saying that if any illegal officer is involved, an inquiry will be conducted.

The Panel of Chairmen directed that the matter be sent to the Standing Committee.

Meanwhile, ANP member Shahida Waheed presented a call attention notice, stating that construction work is underway on the Swabi to Bakhshali road, causing inconvenience to the public.

Therefore, work should be expedited.

A government member replied that out of the seven-kilometer stretch, work on three kilometers has been completed. The remaining portion was delayed due to electricity relocation and land acquisition issues, which have now been resolved. The road includes one flyover and two bridges, and once funds are released, the remaining work will start soon.

Zar Alam Khan, through a call attention notice, said that the Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex Hospital in Nowshera lacks basic facilities, causing hardship to patients. Patients are being forced to buy medicines from outside, and life-saving drugs and vaccines are unavailable. Doctors are transferring patients to Peshawar and Mardan, and some patients die on the way.

Parliamentary Secretary Ubaid-ur-Rehman replied that around 2,000 patients are treated at the hospital daily, and the patient transfer rate is just 0.16%.

Additionally, the Sehat Sahulat Program is active at the hospital. To address the shortage of doctors, job vacancies have been advertised, and staff will be hired soon. Upon the mover’s request, the notice was referred to the Standing Committee on Health.

Moreover, MPA Arshad Ali said that dengue mosquitoes are widespread in Charsadda, affecting around 600 people. There is a patient in every household. He demanded that hospitals treating dengue be put on emergency footing. The Panel of Chairmen instructed that the dengue issue be addressed on a priority basis.