Muhammad Irfan 46 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 10:31 PM

Oppressed Kashmiris waiting to become part of Pakistan: Farooq Haider

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said the oppressed Kashmiri people from the other side of Line of control (LoC) were waiting to become the part of Pakistan

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said the oppressed Kashmiri people from the other side of Line of control (LoC) were waiting to become the part of Pakistan.

Their future was annexed with Pakistan, but to achieve that objective "we have to be foresighted," he said talking to the media after the flag hoisting ceremony.

The AJK PM said after the establishment of Pakistan some progress was made but unfortunately, "we had failed to achieve the goal of complete national solidarity".

Quoting the words of Quid-e-Azam that "united we stand and divided we fall", the AJK prime minister said it was prime responsibility of to establish national solidarity but the governments had dual responsibility in that regard.

He said March 23 was the historic day when the Pakistan Resolution was adopted under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1940 in Lahore and in the same meeting also passed another resolution about Palestine.

He said Pakistan came into being through the democratic struggle led by the great Quaid and now it was "our responsibility to strengthen democracy" so that the country could progress and prosper.

Farooq Haider said the Pakistan Day in Pakistan including AJK and Gilgit Baltistanwas being observed and on the other side of bloody line (LOC), the oppressed Kashmiri people were braving the worst atrocities perpetrated by tyrant Indian armed forces.

He asserted that an economically strong Pakistan was inevitable for the freedom of Kashmir from the Indian occupation.

