Oppression In Held Valley Put Peace Of Region At Stake: Musarrat Jamshed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Oppression in held valley put peace of region at stake: Musarrat Jamshed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Indian cruelty and oppression against the innocent and unarmed Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had put the peace of the region at stake, said Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, a spokesperson for the Punjab government.

Talking to APP here on Monday, she demanded of the world community to pressurize India to stop ongoing human rights violations in the occupied valley, saying that permanent peace in the region could only be achieved with resolution of decades old Kashmir dispute. The resolution of Kashmir issue was vital for the development and prosperity of the region, she maintained.

She said that the world community should take notice of the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, adding that India had revoked article 370 and 35A of its constitution and deprived Kashmiris of their identity and freedom.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised Kashmir issue at all international fora while the helpless people of Kashmir were facing a complete lock down including communications blackout since revocation of Kashmir special status on August 5,2019.

Musarrat Jamshed said the PTI government always fully supported the struggle of Kashmiri people and would extend all kinds of moral, political and diplomatic support to them till they get freedom from the India, adding that independent media was not being given access to report brutalities from IIOJK which was a clear violation of freedom of speech and expression.

She said that brutalities being committed in IIOJK had exposed real face of Indian government,adding that instead of implementing resolutions passed by United Nation (UN) to conduct aplebiscite in occupied valley, the Indian government had abolished the status of IIOJK.

