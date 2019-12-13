Oppression of minorities will weaken India: Governor Punjab

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Thursday said India could not prosper and progress by suppressing the minorities and violating human rights.

Addressing international conference on Dr B.R. Ambedkar at the Al-Raazi Hall, Punjab University here, he said despite strained relations with India, Pakistan completed Kartarpur Corridor Project as a good-will gesture to the minorities in Pakistan.

The conference was held jointly by the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) and PU Centre for South Asian Studies. Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr.

Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, ETPB Chairman Dr. Aamir Ahmed, Indian scholars Dr. Namdar, Dr. Vind Kumar, Dr Sooraj Parakash, faculty and students attended the conference.

The governor said it was unfortunate that the minorities were not safe in India.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi must realize the fact that dream of regional peace could not come true as long as Kashmir issue was unresolved and rights of its minorities were violated.

Sarwar said time had come that Narendra Modi should get to his size and stop his tyrannical moves.