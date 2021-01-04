UrduPoint.com
Optic Fiber Cable Contracts Signing Ceremony Held

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:46 PM

The Universal Service Fund (USF) Monday awarded two Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) project contracts to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) to provide connectivity in Ghotki, Kashmore, Sukkur and Khairpur districts at a ceremony held at the Sindh Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ):The Universal Service Fund (USF) Monday awarded two Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) project contracts to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) to provide connectivity in Ghotki, Kashmore, Sukkur and Khairpur districts at a ceremony held at the Sindh Governor House.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was the chief guest of the ceremony. Federal Minister for Information Technology (I.T.) and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque presided over the event.

CEO, USF, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary and Acting CEO & Group Chief Financial Officer, PTCL, Nadeem Khan signed the contracts.

Officials of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Sindh government, USF and PTCL were also present on the occasion.

Governor Imran Ismail addressing to the ceremony said that the signing ceremony would go a long way towards developing the country.

The Governor hoped that such efforts of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication would remain continue in the future.

He also congratulated Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque for his efforts.

Governor Imran Ismail said that these projects would create digital job opportunities for the people of the aforesaid areas.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque while addressing to the participants highlighted the digital vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Digital Pakistan.

He said that I.T. parks were also being established in the country.

