Optimum Efforts Underway To Increase IT Exports: Amin Ul Haque

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin ul Haque on Monday said that efforts were underway to increase IT exports as per the vision of Prime Minsiter Imran Khan

In a statement issued here, he said that after record $ 2.10 billion exports, the new target of $ 5 billion will also be achieved.

The minister said that the cooperation of Ministry Finance was vital in removing obstacles to foreign direct investment. "An immediate action was needed against the elements that were harassing the IT Industry," he added.

The minister said that there was no doubt about the outstanding performance of his ministry.

He said that the ministry has launched 25 projects worth Rs. 31 billion for the networking in remote areas, adding that the number of projects has been increased upto 30 in the current fiscal year.

