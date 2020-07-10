Optometrists call for separate optometry Council

Optometrists called for establishing of separate optometry Council and filling vacant posts at district level through public service commission in all provinces

Optometrists Sajjad Hussain Abbasi, Imdad Ali Memon and Maria Gul in a statement on Friday called for establishing Separate Optometry council and allocates posts at district level through public service commission in all provinces.

Optometry subject was being taught in more than 20 Medical institutes of the country but Optometrist were being deprived of their rights due to non existence of Optometry council and regulatory body responsible to represent major discipline.