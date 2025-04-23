Oracle Corporation Delegation Calls On Awais Leghari
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The delegation of Oracle Corporation led by Vice President of Industry Strategy Mike Ballard called on Federal Minister for Power Division, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari to explore opportunities for collaboration on the digitization and automation of Pakistan’s power sector.
The meeting focused on modernizing the energy sector through the adoption of digital technologies, with the aim of improving operational performance, increasing transparency, and providing better services to consumers, said a press release issued here Wednesday.
Minister Leghari emphasized the importance of embracing the rapid growth of information technology.
He stated that IT capabilities are advancing swiftly across the world, and Pakistan must move beyond traditional systems and adopt a logical, data-driven approach.
He said that partnerships with global technology firms like Oracle can help build an efficient, transparent, and consumer-friendly system.
He further said that the purpose of digitization is not merely to ensure returns on investment, but to enhance transparency, improve accountability, and promote long-term performance.
The Oracle delegation welcomed the government’s vision. The representatives shared modern solutions such as smart metering and data analytics, which not only improve system performance but also deliver quality services to consumers.
Mike Ballard highlighted Oracle’s extensive experience in addressing non-technical losses in countries such as the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Japan, and expressed confidence that Pakistan could benefit from this expertise.
The Ministry of Energy reaffirmed its commitment to adopting modern digital solutions and forging global partnerships to ensure a sustainable, advanced, and consumer-centric power sector in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Oracle Corporation delegation calls on Awais Leghari4 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review arrangements for annual urs of Hazrat Syed Ahmed Shah Lakiyari4 minutes ago
-
Resolves to Provide Justice at the Doorsteps of the People:Mohtasib4 minutes ago
-
Easter celebrated at the Supreme Court4 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses sorrow over losses in GB due to rains13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to further strengthen ties13 minutes ago
-
Zero Load-shedding being observed across IESCO’s regions: Spokesperson13 minutes ago
-
Revenue court held to address public issues13 minutes ago
-
IBCC launches annual report 2024: A milestone in educational transformation and digital innovation13 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination drive reaches 350,000 children in Rawalpindi14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fully prepared to counter any aggression: Azma24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates Miyawaki forest plantation24 minutes ago