Orakzai administration declares wearing mask mandatory

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration Orakzai on Tuesday declared wearing face mask mandatory for masses to control spread of coronavirus.

In this regard, section 144 has been enforced in the district under which shopkeepers and customers would have to wear mask.

Deputy Commissioner Wasal directed that under section 144, along with drivers, passengers and shopkeepers should also wear mask and gloves.

He said that it was mandatory for the shopkeepers to keep sanitizers in their shops, adding only mechanics were exempted from wearing gloves when they were at work.

The DC directed shopkeepers to deny groceries to customers without mask. He also warned traders of strict action for failing to wear mask.