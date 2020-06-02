UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Orakzai Administration Declares Wearing Mask Mandatory

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 05:31 PM

Orakzai administration declares wearing mask mandatory

The district administration Orakzai on Tuesday declared wearing face mask mandatory for masses to control spread of coronavirus

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration Orakzai on Tuesday declared wearing face mask mandatory for masses to control spread of coronavirus.

In this regard, section 144 has been enforced in the district under which shopkeepers and customers would have to wear mask.

Deputy Commissioner Wasal directed that under section 144, along with drivers, passengers and shopkeepers should also wear mask and gloves.

He said that it was mandatory for the shopkeepers to keep sanitizers in their shops, adding only mechanics were exempted from wearing gloves when they were at work.

The DC directed shopkeepers to deny groceries to customers without mask. He also warned traders of strict action for failing to wear mask.

Related Topics

From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jubail Island Investment Company awards AED200 mil ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh University VC expresses grief over the sad d ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Representative for Mideast, Egyptian Amba ..

3 minutes ago

Youth awareness of housing construction among prio ..

6 minutes ago

MQM-P moves resolution to Sindh Assembly on issuan ..

10 minutes ago

Peaceful protests in US are 'more than legitimate' ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.