ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration on Monday held an open court at Dabbori Kalay to address problems of local people at their doorstep.

Additional Commissioner Naeemullah along with Assistant Commissioner Upper Orakzai other senior officials of the district administration addressed the forum wherein a large number of people were in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, the additional deputy commissioner said that the purpose of the forum was aimed at providing an opportunity to people to take up their issues with authorities concerned and get them resolved instantly.

The participants raised a number of problems including loadshedding, price hike, revenue department related matters, cleanliness, education and health etc.

He said that district administration would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to resolve problems being faced by residents at earliest.

He directed all the concerned departments to take prompt action on complaints which were raised during the forum, adding no negligence or laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

He also urged people to strictly adhere to prescribed precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic.