Orakzai Administration Organizes Naat, Qirat Competition
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Under the Awami Agenda Program, the district Administration Orakzai on Saturday organized district level Naat and Qirat competition at Jirga Hall Orakzai. Students from the various government and private schools as well as religious seminaries across the district participated in competition.
According to the results finalized by the judges’ panel, Muhammad Hassan of Madrassa Rahmania, Kasha, secured 1st position in Qiraat with a certificate and Rs. 80,000 cash prize, followed by Asadullah of Madrassa Tableegh-ul-Quran, Dabori who was given Rs. 60,000 and Muhammad Zakaria of Madrassa Jawahir-ul-Quran was declared third and was given Rs.
40,000.
In the Naat Khwani, Kamal Hassan of Orakzai Model school, Karghan won the 1st prize with Rs. 80,000/-, Muhammad Danish of Government middle School, Kasha stood second with prize od Rs. 60,000 while Ayazullah of Madrassa Qasim-ul-Uloom, Kundi Mishti clinched the third position and was given Rs. 40,000.
Participants said the competitions were an excellent platform for youth to showcase their talents while strengthening their bond with the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH). They lauded the government for holding such contests calling it a positive step for promoting both education and religious values among the younger generation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Newly appointed US Consul General calls on Sindh Governor51 seconds ago
-
Bahawalpur DC warns of imminent flood threat, urges evacuations53 seconds ago
-
Capital Police, ulema, committees pledge full cooperation for Rabi-ul-Awwal peace55 seconds ago
-
Orakzai administration organizes Naat, Qirat competition56 seconds ago
-
DC inspects flood embankments, relief camps58 seconds ago
-
CPO orders strict action against crime, drugs and absconders1 minute ago
-
DIKhan police launch crackdown on motorcycle one-wheeling, racers11 minutes ago
-
Cattle lifter arrested11 minutes ago
-
Two killed, nine hurt in road mishap11 minutes ago
-
Capital Police picket firing: two attackers arrested in injured condition11 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Wahab meets religious scholars, consults on arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds KP Police for successful operation against Khawarij Terrorists in Kohat11 minutes ago