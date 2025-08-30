Open Menu

Orakzai Administration Organizes Naat, Qirat Competition

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Orakzai administration organizes Naat, Qirat competition

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Under the Awami Agenda Program, the district Administration Orakzai on Saturday organized district level Naat and Qirat competition at Jirga Hall Orakzai. Students from the various government and private schools as well as religious seminaries across the district participated in competition.

According to the results finalized by the judges’ panel, Muhammad Hassan of Madrassa Rahmania, Kasha, secured 1st position in Qiraat with a certificate and Rs. 80,000 cash prize, followed by Asadullah of Madrassa Tableegh-ul-Quran, Dabori who was given Rs. 60,000 and Muhammad Zakaria of Madrassa Jawahir-ul-Quran was declared third and was given Rs.

40,000.

In the Naat Khwani, Kamal Hassan of Orakzai Model school, Karghan won the 1st prize with Rs. 80,000/-, Muhammad Danish of Government middle School, Kasha stood second with prize od Rs. 60,000 while Ayazullah of Madrassa Qasim-ul-Uloom, Kundi Mishti clinched the third position and was given Rs. 40,000.

Participants said the competitions were an excellent platform for youth to showcase their talents while strengthening their bond with the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH). They lauded the government for holding such contests calling it a positive step for promoting both education and religious values among the younger generation.

