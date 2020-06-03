UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Orakzai Administration Takes Pain To Implement SOPs Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 05:31 PM

Orakzai administration takes pain to implement SOPs against COVID-19

The district administration of Orakzai is taking solid measures to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to stop spread of coronavirus

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration of Orakzai is taking solid measures to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to stop spread of coronavirus.

As part of such efforts, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Wasal Khattak, Assistant Commissioners Upper and Lower Orakzai conducted raids on shops under 'No Mask No Service' policy and imposed Rs5000 fine on nine shopkeepers for violation.

During inspection, 15 shopkeepers were warned to wear face mask and gloves besides keeping hand sanitizers at prominent places at their shops.

He directed shopkeepers to not sell any item to customers who was not wearing mask.

Similarly, the administration is also conducting raids at transport terminals to ensure implementations of SOPs and three vehicles were banned for violating these safety measures.

The assistant commissioners also took round of petrol pumps and inspected prices of petrol.

Similarly, social distancing measures are being ensured and the TMA staff is regularly spraying disinfectant at bazaars, bus terminals and other main places to eliminate the deadly virus.

Moreover, public transport is checked at various routes to ensure that passengers are charged according to officially notified fare list.

In this regard, 6500 fine was imposed on vehicles for overcharging passengers. The district administration is also constantly monitoring flour supply, saying currently there was no shortage of the commodity.

Related Topics

Petrol Shortage Fine Vehicles Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor passes away from Coronav ..

2 minutes ago

PIA issues schedule of flights to bring back Pakis ..

10 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank (ADB), ESCAP discuss steppi ..

4 minutes ago

Dr dies fighting Coronavirus in Khairpur

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

1 minute ago

Rupee recovers 57 paisas against dollar in interba ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.