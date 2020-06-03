Orakzai administration takes pain to implement SOPs against COVID-19

The district administration of Orakzai is taking solid measures to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to stop spread of coronavirus

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration of Orakzai is taking solid measures to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to stop spread of coronavirus.

As part of such efforts, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Wasal Khattak, Assistant Commissioners Upper and Lower Orakzai conducted raids on shops under 'No Mask No Service' policy and imposed Rs5000 fine on nine shopkeepers for violation.

During inspection, 15 shopkeepers were warned to wear face mask and gloves besides keeping hand sanitizers at prominent places at their shops.

He directed shopkeepers to not sell any item to customers who was not wearing mask.

Similarly, the administration is also conducting raids at transport terminals to ensure implementations of SOPs and three vehicles were banned for violating these safety measures.

The assistant commissioners also took round of petrol pumps and inspected prices of petrol.

Similarly, social distancing measures are being ensured and the TMA staff is regularly spraying disinfectant at bazaars, bus terminals and other main places to eliminate the deadly virus.

Moreover, public transport is checked at various routes to ensure that passengers are charged according to officially notified fare list.

In this regard, 6500 fine was imposed on vehicles for overcharging passengers. The district administration is also constantly monitoring flour supply, saying currently there was no shortage of the commodity.