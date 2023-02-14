Orakzai district administration establish collection point for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :In response to the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, the district administration of Orakzai has established a collection point at the district headquarters Babar Mela.

The collection point was made following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Adnan Farid Afridi to provide aid to the affected communities.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also announced his decision to assist Turkish brothers in this difficult time.

The collection point is expected to ensure the smooth and efficient distribution of aid to the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

The Orakzai district administration has called on the residents of the district to come forward and contribute to the collection point by donating generously.

The administration has also assured the donors that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safe and timely delivery of aid to the needy.