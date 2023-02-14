UrduPoint.com

Orakzai District Administration Establish Collection Point For Turkey-Syria Earthquake Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Orakzai district administration establish collection point for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :In response to the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, the district administration of Orakzai has established a collection point at the district headquarters Babar Mela.

The collection point was made following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Adnan Farid Afridi to provide aid to the affected communities.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also announced his decision to assist Turkish brothers in this difficult time.

The collection point is expected to ensure the smooth and efficient distribution of aid to the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

The Orakzai district administration has called on the residents of the district to come forward and contribute to the collection point by donating generously.

The administration has also assured the donors that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the safe and timely delivery of aid to the needy.

Related Topics

Earthquake Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syria Turkey Afridi All

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE- ..

Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE-Rwanda partnership to exchange ..

1 hour ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to 36,000

1 hour ago
 NA Deputy Speaker calls for enhanced cooperation t ..

NA Deputy Speaker calls for enhanced cooperation to deal with issue of water sho ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Relief Field hospital gives medical care ..

Emirates Relief Field hospital gives medical care for Turkish earthquake victims

2 hours ago
 PM in Karachi to witness int'l joint naval exercis ..

PM in Karachi to witness int'l joint naval exercises

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: Earthquake relief, open your hearts for ..

UAE Press: Earthquake relief, open your hearts for help

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.