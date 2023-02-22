UrduPoint.com

Orakzai Inaugurates Peshawar Literary Festival

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Orakzai inaugurates Peshawar literary festival

Secretary of Culture and Tourism, Muhammad Tahir Khan Orakzai, inaugurating the five-day Peshawar literary festival, said that the event would bring writers, readers and literary enthusiasts on a common platform

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary of Culture and Tourism, Muhammad Tahir Khan Orakzai, inaugurating the five-day Peshawar literary festival, said that the event would bring writers, readers and literary enthusiasts on a common platform.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary of Culture said that such activities would help revival of the literary tradition of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

He said that festival would feature author readings, panel discussions, book signings, and workshops, providing a unique opportunity for audiences to interact with writers and acquaint themselves with the literary world.

It is also an opportunity for publishers and literary agents to discover new talent and for writers to showcase their work to a broader audience, he added.

He said that KPCTA is endeavoring to support such events for the promotion of cultures, tourism, languages and associated literature.

The event was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Development, the Department of education and Research University of Peshawar and Dosti Foundation.

The festival aims to provide writers, readers, and literary enthusiasts a platform to engage in discussions, and debates and to exchange ideas to foster a love of reading and writing, engage and entertain audiences, and contribute to a vibrant cultural scene.

