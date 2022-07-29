UrduPoint.com

Orakzai Joint Jirga Vows To Maintain Peace In Muharram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Orakzai joint jirga vows to maintain peace in Muharram

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration Orakzai on Friday held a joint jirga of tribal and religious elder of Sunni and Shia sects to maintain religious harmony and peace in the district during the month of Muharram.

The peace jirga held at district headquarters jirga hall was attended by Commissioner Kohat division, Javed Marwat, DIG Tahir Ayub, district commander of Army Col Naeem, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Farid and large number of tribal elders.

Addressing the jirga, speakers said that Muharram is a sacred month of the Islamic year and this month attributed to Imam Hussain (A.S) and teaches sacrifice and brotherhood.

They said that sacred month of Muharram is a reminder to people that one should fight against oppression and tyranny and help the cause of the oppressed.

  Speakers said that local people should join hands to fight against terrorists who want to destroy peace in the district.

Commissioner Javed Marwat appreciated role of peace committee and tribal elders for promoting peace in the district.

He said that they all should sit together to resolve their issues peacefully through dialogue process.

DIG Tahir Ayub said that month of Muharram gives us message of solidarity, brotherhood and fight against injustice in the society.

He said police with support of local people will maintain law and order during Muharram.

Tehsil Chairman, Mufti Tahir said assured the jirga that Sunni and Shia are on the same page for peace and tranquility in the region, adding nobody will be allowed to disturb peace in the month of Muharram

