Orakzai Police foil drug smuggling attempt, seized 68 packets of marijuana, 10kg opium

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) : After a successful operation by Orakzai police and foiled an attempt huge quantity of drug smuggling by seizing 68 packets of marijuana and 10kg of opium and arrested two alleged smugglers here on Saturday.

According to the details, DSP Mehboob, with special instructions of DPO Orakzai Nisar Khan in Lower Orakzai, along with Nafri, carried out search operation in the tip-off and arrested two alleged smugglers by recovering 68 packets of marijuana and 10kg of opium packed in 52 packets from the vehicle's hideouts during the blockade.

According to DSP Mehboob, the operation was carried out on secret information while two smugglers Razzaq Ali and Ahmad Ali were arrested along with the vehicle during the operation. DSP Mehboob said that the smugglers were arrested Kaizai area, lower Orakzai by police. Police have registered a case against the smugglers, the DSP added.