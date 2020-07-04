Orakzai police seize 7kg hashish

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) ::The Orakzai Police during a crackdown against drug smugglers succeeded in seizing 7kg of hashish in Mandrakhel areas here on Saturday.

Giving detail, District Police Officer (DPO) Orakzai Nisar Ahmad Khan said that they have launched a crackdown against drug smugglers in all across Orakzai district and for this Police party started search and strike operation in different areas.

He said during an operation in the Mandrakhel area, a drug smuggler throw a bag and ran way in the nearby mountainous area while looking to the Police team. On a search on the bag, the Police team recovered 7kg of hashish. Search for the arrest of drug smuggler continued, he informed the media men.