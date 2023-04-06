Orakzai tops Kohat division in digital census completion

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) ::The tribal district Orakzai has successfully completed its 7th Population and Housing Census 2023 and stood first in completing the activity in Kohat division as per the report of the Divisional Census In-charge.

The Census Support Centre declared and reported that 100% of households in the area had been covered with no incidents or problems. The center, established under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Revenue Asfandyar Khalid and having officials from the relevant Line Departments, played a vital role in the successful completion and smooth conduct of the census in the District.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahbaz Khan Khattak also played a pivotal role in managing and coordinating the census-related activities in the district by providing additional oversight to the Census Support Centre. The census was completed within the stipulated time and met the demands of the Orakzai tribes, including resolving the Bilandkhel issue.

It is pertinent to mention that the area of Biland Khel comprising 05 blocks was excluded from District Orakzai and erroneously included in the Shewa Tehsil of North Waziristan. The issue was resolved in a very short time and the census activities were initiated in the area on March 25.

The census activities in the district were carried out by a total of 135 enumerator teams and 20 supervisors. A total of 54,532 households were listed and enumerated in the entire district.

Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Tayyab Abdullah expressed his gratitude to the police, Orakzai scouts, media, elders, and youth for their full support. He also praised the dedication and hard work of the district administration officers.

DC Orakzai termed the successful completion of the census in Orakzai as a positive development for the province and that it would provide accurate and reliable data for better planning and resource allocation.