The District Administration Orakzai has opened famous Dabori bazaar after 12 years following restoration of law and order situation in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The District Administration Orakzai has opened famous Dabori bazaar after 12 years following restoration of law and order situation in the district.

Member Provincial Assembly Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Wisal Khan and other senior officers of the district administration have formally opened the bazaar in presence of local elders, Maliks and other relevant stakeholders.

Deputy Commissioner Wisal Khan said opening of the bazaar was the long standing demand of tribal people, which was fulfilled after restoration of law and order situation in the area.

He highly appreciated the cooperation of tribal Maliks, chieftains, and other relevant stakeholders. The tribal elders also thanked the district administration for taking keen interest in the bazaar's opening and assured full support to the administration for providing all basic amenities of life to people at affordable rate.