PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Orakzai district Muhammad Khalid on Tuesday listened to public complaints during online open court (Kuli Katcheri) and directed officials concerned to resolve masses' problems within a week.

The DC received a deluge of phone calls from people who highlighted several issues pertaining to various departments.

Addressing the forum the DC also listened to suggestions of participants on various matters including sanitation, agriculture,featherbedding, price hike, poverty and education etc.

He directed officials of certain departments to take immediate measures for addressing resolving problems which were raised during the online open court.

He said that district administration was giving priority to resolve masses' problems on priority basis and was conducting open forums in this regard.

He said that all the ongoing development projects in the Orakzai district would be completed within the stipulated time frame, adding no compromise would be made on quality of work.

He said that people and district administration Orakzai were standing shoulder to shoulder to resolve problems being faced by the district.

The people expressed gratitude to the district administration for taking keen interest in resolving local problems.