Oral health awareness session for traffic police held at Jinnah Sindh Medical University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Awareness session on the effects of chewing harmful substances on oral health will be held for traffic police in Karachi on Saturday/ The event will be held from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. at Scouts Auditorium near YMCA ground, said press release on Thursday.

The session was being organized by Jinnah Sindh Medical University's Department of Community Dentistry and JSMU Students Council.