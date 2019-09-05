UrduPoint.com
Oral Health Awareness Session For Traffic Police Held At Jinnah Sindh Medical University

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:48 PM

Awareness session on the effects of chewing harmful substances on oral health will be held for traffic police in Karachi on Saturday/ The event will be held from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. at Scouts Auditorium near YMCA ground, said press release on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Awareness session on the effects of chewing harmful substances on oral health will be held for traffic police in Karachi on Saturday/ The event will be held from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. at Scouts Auditorium near YMCA ground, said press release on Thursday.

The session was being organized by Jinnah Sindh Medical University's Department of Community Dentistry and JSMU Students Council.

