Oral health awareness session for traffic police held at Jinnah Sindh Medical University

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:48 PM
Awareness session on the effects of chewing harmful substances on oral health will be held for traffic police in Karachi on Saturday/ The event will be held from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. at Scouts Auditorium near YMCA ground, said press release on Thursday
The session was being organized by Jinnah Sindh Medical University's Department of Community Dentistry and JSMU Students Council.