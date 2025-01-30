Open Menu

Orange Festival Organized In Swabi To Promote Agri-tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Agri-Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Agriculture Department and Swabi Agricultural University here on Thursday jointly organized Orange Festival was to promote agri-tourism, showcasing more than 47 varieties of oranges.

Students from Swabi University and agricultural research universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated by setting up various stalls.

The main objective of the festival was to increase the production of different orange varieties and promote them locally and internationally.

The event highlighted the region's potential in citrus farming and provided a platform for researchers and farmers to exchange knowledge.

