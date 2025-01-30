Orange Festival Organized In Swabi To Promote Agri-tourism
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Agri-Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Agriculture Department and Swabi Agricultural University here on Thursday jointly organized Orange Festival was to promote agri-tourism, showcasing more than 47 varieties of oranges.
Students from Swabi University and agricultural research universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated by setting up various stalls.
The main objective of the festival was to increase the production of different orange varieties and promote them locally and internationally.
The event highlighted the region's potential in citrus farming and provided a platform for researchers and farmers to exchange knowledge.
Recent Stories
DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebrating decade as world’s busi ..
UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter cra ..
EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024
Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography w ..
Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisation law
Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah
Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French 'Rafale' fighter jets
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US
Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR
Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington
“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover
US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Orange Festival organized in Swabi to promote agri-tourism4 minutes ago
-
DEC chairs meeting of District Education Committee4 minutes ago
-
Under-training officers visit SCCI4 minutes ago
-
KP judicial academy launches training for paralegal staff4 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to start from Feb 3 in Bahawalpur4 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched to check malpractices at petrol pumps14 minutes ago
-
22nd Convocation of Isra University Hyderabad to be held on Feb 0124 minutes ago
-
KSrelief launches major initiative to provide shelter, NFIs & winter kits in Pakistan24 minutes ago
-
DPM chairs 2nd meeting to prepare comprehensive roadmap for enhancing Pak-Turkiye economic ties24 minutes ago
-
3 people injured in road accident24 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 09 drug traffickers24 minutes ago
-
Trainee ASPs visit Capital City Police headquarters34 minutes ago