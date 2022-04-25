UrduPoint.com

Orange Line Connected With Faizabad For Direct Connectivity With New Islamabad Airport

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 06:27 PM

Orange Line connected with Faizabad for direct connectivity with New Islamabad Airport

Within a week of the announcement by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the authorities concerned have connected Orange Line with Faizabad to provide a direct connectivity to and from New Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Within a week of the announcement by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the authorities concerned have connected Orange Line with Faizabad to provide a direct connectivity to and from New Islamabad Airport.

After this linkage, the citizens would be able to travel between Faizabad and New Islamabad Airport, a PM Office statement said calling it the fulfillment of another commitment with residents of the twin cities.

The prime minister had operationalized the Orange Line project within four days of assuming his office which had been lying incomplete for last four years.

While announcing the project, he had also announced that the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would enjoy free Metro traveling during Holy Ramzan.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Metro Orange Faizabad Rawalpindi From Airport

Recent Stories

Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai for initiation of co ..

Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai for initiation of construction work on 1400 classr ..

56 seconds ago
 4 injured as Bolan Mail collides with Goods train

4 injured as Bolan Mail collides with Goods train

58 seconds ago
 Gold prices dip by Rs400 to Rs132,000 per tola 25 ..

Gold prices dip by Rs400 to Rs132,000 per tola 25 Apr 2022

59 seconds ago
 KP Govt decides to execute Safety City project in ..

KP Govt decides to execute Safety City project in phases

1 minute ago
 Turkish Interior Minister Calls on Kurdish Militan ..

Turkish Interior Minister Calls on Kurdish Militants to Lay Down Arms

4 minutes ago
 10 held on gambling charge

10 held on gambling charge

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.