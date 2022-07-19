UrduPoint.com

Orange Line Metro Bus Tracks' Beautification In Full Swing

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Orange Line Metro Bus tracks' beautification in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The beautification work alongside the tracks of Islamabad Orange Line Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad Airport was in full swing to make it more attractive for the commuters.

The environment wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had continued work on the project even during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, a senior official of the authority told APP on Tuesday.

He said the teams of environment wing was planting trees at suitable places, besides decorating the project with seasonal flowers of different colors.

Similarly, underpasses was decorated while depicting country's history and culture, he said adding that an app was also being introduced for purchase of online tickets and to provide information with regard to timing of buses.

Meanwhile, CDA administration have expressed satisfaction on average daily ridership on Orange Line Metro Bus route as large number of people were utilizing the facility.

According to the Project director Qazi Umar an average daily passenger load for 15 buses was 20,000 per day.

He mentioned that faiz Ahmed faiz junction for orange and red line were the busiest stations whereas police foundation mauve area stop was least used.

To a query, he said with the passage of time the ridership was getting stronger on this route .

"After the launch of green line and blue line buses on Sri Nagar Highway and Express Way respectively the connectivity among the various areas of capital was increased that eventually led a surge in ridership on Orange Line," he remarked.

The CDA management, he said was paying special focus to provide modern and comfortable urban transport system to the Capital dwellers that not only reduce traffic congestion, but also help in reducing air pollution in the city.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Police Holidays Metro Traffic Orange Capital Development Authority From Airport

Recent Stories

Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in ..

Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in bedroom

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreig ..

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case

3 hours ago
 Rupee touches new low against US dollar

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

3 hours ago
 HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by ..

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

4 hours ago
 PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.