Orange Line Metro Bus tracks' beautification in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The beautification work alongside the tracks of Islamabad Orange Line Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad Airport was in full swing to make it more attractive for the commuters.

The environment wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had continued work on the project even during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, a senior official of the authority told APP on Tuesday.

He said the teams of environment wing was planting trees at suitable places, besides decorating the project with seasonal flowers of different colors.

Similarly, underpasses was decorated while depicting country's history and culture, he said adding that an app was also being introduced for purchase of online tickets and to provide information with regard to timing of buses.

Meanwhile, CDA administration have expressed satisfaction on average daily ridership on Orange Line Metro Bus route as large number of people were utilizing the facility.

According to the Project director Qazi Umar an average daily passenger load for 15 buses was 20,000 per day.

He mentioned that faiz Ahmed faiz junction for orange and red line were the busiest stations whereas police foundation mauve area stop was least used.

To a query, he said with the passage of time the ridership was getting stronger on this route .

"After the launch of green line and blue line buses on Sri Nagar Highway and Express Way respectively the connectivity among the various areas of capital was increased that eventually led a surge in ridership on Orange Line," he remarked.

The CDA management, he said was paying special focus to provide modern and comfortable urban transport system to the Capital dwellers that not only reduce traffic congestion, but also help in reducing air pollution in the city.

\395