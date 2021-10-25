UrduPoint.com

Orange Line Metro Train Completes One Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 11:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :A special ceremony was held at Dera Gujjaran Depot on Monday, in connection with one-year completion of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT).

Chinese Acting Consul General to Lahore Peng Zhengwu was the chief guest, while Managing Director Punjab Mass Transit Authority Mirza Naseer Inayat, General Manager (Operations) Syed Uzair Shah, representatives of Chinese contractors and other relevant officers also attended the ceremony.

A spokesperson for the Provincial Transport Department said that, so far 20 million passengers had travelled from OLMT. The train had completed 84,993 trips and covered 11.23 million km distance in a year.

More Stories From Pakistan

