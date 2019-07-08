Orange Line Metro Train project expected to be completed by Nov 20

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam has informed that more than 95 percent work on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project had so far been executed and the project was expected to be completed by 20th November

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) : Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam has informed that more than 95 percent work on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project had so far been executed and the project was expected to be completed by 20th November

Talking to the media during a visit of the cut and cover portion of the project near GPO Chowk on Monday, he said that the project had been handed over to the Chinese contractor CR-NORINCO for carrying out electrical and mechanical works as well as for testing and commission of trains for a period of six months. "The work was scheduled to be completed within the deadline of November 20, 2019", he added.

Chief Engineer, LDA, Mazhar Hussain Khan said that civil work as well as track laying had been completed throughout the 27 kilometers length of the project from Dera Gujjran to Ali Town at Raiwind Road.

The track had been constructed at an elevation of 14 meters from ground level while cut and cover section from Mecleaod Road to Chouburji was 1.7 km long.

A total of 26 stations had been constructed including two stations at GPO Chowk and Anarkali which were underground.

Mazhar Hussain Khan also informed that more than 95 per cent work of the project had been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, G.T.Road to Chouburji was 96.03 percent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 94.17 percent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 94.90 percent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 96.34 per cent. "More than 96 percent of the electrical and mechanical work had also been completed", he added.