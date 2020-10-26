UrduPoint.com
Orange Line Metro Train Starts Its Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 04:48 PM

Orange Line Metro Train starts its operation

The first electricity-run public sector transport Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) a landmark project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, in the provincial capital on Monday started its operations, ensuring state of the art commuting facility for citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :-:The first electricity-run public sector transport Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) a landmark project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, in the provincial capital on Monday started its operations, ensuring state of the art commuting facility for citizens.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usamn Buzdar had inaugurated the OLMT on Sunday. The ceremony was also attended by various Chinese delegations.

As many as 26 stations along the 27.1 KM-long track was already in operational condition while maximum speed of the train was 80 km/h but the train will run at an average speed of 35 km/h.

The train will run from 7:00 AM to 8:30 PM and its fare had been fixed at Rs 40. People have expressed happiness over the competition of the project and excited to avail this state of the art facility to reach their destinations.

It will pass through the congested area of the city where more than 245,000 passengers will commute on a daily basis through this facility. The government will provide subsidy of Rs 5.5 billion annually to facilitate approximately 245,000 passengers daily.

