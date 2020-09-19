Orange Line Metro Train to be launched soon, says Asim Bajwa

(@fidahassanain)

CPECA Chairman Asim Bajwa says trial runs are underway, Operation and Maintenance Award has been given and hiring is in progress.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2020) China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) Chairman and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Asim Bajwa said that they were all set to launch Lahore-Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project soon.

Taking to Twitter, Asim Bajwa said: “ Orange Train:On our way to launch the project soon; teething issues resolved,fare decided, trial runs underway,O&M award given,hiring in progress. #cpec #CPECMakingProgress #PakistanMovingForward,”.

On Monday, the Punjab cabinet approved Rs40 fare for the yet-to-be-inaugurated Orange Line Metro Train, after the chief minister rejected a transport department proposal for fixing the ticket price at Rs50.

Asim Bajwa said that the trial runs were underway, operations and maintenance award was given while the hiring was in the progress.