Orange Line Train project was delayed :Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said Orange Line Train project was delayed for more than one and half years because PTI leader submitted petition against it in the court.

He said the PML-N government took loans of more than Rs 10,000 billion during its five years tenure (2013-18) but the incumbent government had taken loans amounting to Rs 5,000 billion during last 10 months.

He claimed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was being used for political victimization and opposition would not bow before such tactics of the government.

He said land was acquired for Diamer-Basha Dam during the previous tenure of PML-N government while project of Dasu dam was commenced. No significant allocation had now been made for these projects, he added.

The Opposition Leader said an amount of Rs 430 million had been allocated for repair of PM plane.

He said prices of gas, electricity and petroleum products had been increased adding miseries of the poor while unemployment was on rise in the country.

The interest rate has been increased on loans which would decrease investment opportunities in the country, he maintained.

Shahbaz said the PML-N was ready to support the government for creation of South Punjab and Bahawalpur provinces. A resolution in this regard was adopted in Punjab Assembly during tenure of PML-N which would continue supporting this purpose in future.

For five million houses throughout the country, he said that not even a single rupee had been earmarked; rather houses were demolished in Islamabad.

He said Pakistan wanted peace with India in dignified way and demanded to make efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue.

The Opposition Leader demanded to increase allocation in education and health sectors, increase in salary of government employees up to 50 percent and withdrawal of changes made in income tax slab. He said media workers were being financially exploited and the government should take steps to ensure rights to them.