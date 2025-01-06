Oranges Exports Ban To Malaysia Lifted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The laboratory testing requirement ban on the export of oranges to Malaysia has been lifted,paving the way for a significant boost in trade,said President of Sargodha Chamber, Khawaja Yasir Qayyum.
In a press statement issued here on Monday,he mentioned that the food Safety Quality Program Division of Malaysia's Ministry of Health had issued an advisory note in November 2024, directing that shipments of oranges at Malaysian ports be stopped and inspected. This created a major challenge for Pakistan.
Khawaja Yasir Qayyum further explained that to get this condition lifted, he raised this important issue with the Ambassador at the High Commission during Malaysia's Independence Day celebrations.
This led to a meeting with the Federal Minister for Commerce, Mr. Jam Kamal Khan, in which detailed discussions were held on the matter.
As a result, FSQD - Ministry of Health of Malaysia has removed the inspection requirement for oranges, which will significantly increase the export of oranges to Malaysia.
On the occasion, he also thanked Ms.Tahira Javed, the Trade and Investment Counselor at the High Commission of Pakistan in Malaysia, for her active role in resolving this important issue.
Recent Stories
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM pays tribute to Shaheed Aitezaz Hasan for unmatched bravery in protecting schoolchildren2 minutes ago
-
Oranges exports ban to Malaysia lifted2 minutes ago
-
3 injured as fog causes motorbike accident in Shakargarh2 minutes ago
-
PM's aide highlights COP29 outcomes, calls carbon guidelines a key climate milestone32 minutes ago
-
Agri University farewells outgoing officers32 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched to check overcharging at petrol stations32 minutes ago
-
Two cops martyred42 minutes ago
-
Number of cellular subscribers reaches 193 miln42 minutes ago
-
Eight held on selling illegal fuel42 minutes ago
-
Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on police near Lakki Marwat42 minutes ago
-
Dist admin takes action against illegal construction in Sector H-161 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles over 150 emergencies last week1 hour ago