Oranges exports ban to Malaysia lifted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The laboratory testing requirement ban on the export of oranges to Malaysia has been lifted,paving the way for a significant boost in trade,said President of Sargodha Chamber, Khawaja Yasir Qayyum.

In a press statement issued here on Monday,he mentioned that the food Safety Quality Program Division of Malaysia's Ministry of Health had issued an advisory note in November 2024, directing that shipments of oranges at Malaysian ports be stopped and inspected. This created a major challenge for Pakistan.

Khawaja Yasir Qayyum further explained that to get this condition lifted, he raised this important issue with the Ambassador at the High Commission during Malaysia's Independence Day celebrations.

This led to a meeting with the Federal Minister for Commerce, Mr. Jam Kamal Khan, in which detailed discussions were held on the matter.

As a result, FSQD - Ministry of Health of Malaysia has removed the inspection requirement for oranges, which will significantly increase the export of oranges to Malaysia.

On the occasion, he also thanked Ms.Tahira Javed, the Trade and Investment Counselor at the High Commission of Pakistan in Malaysia, for her active role in resolving this important issue.