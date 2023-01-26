Oranges have highly nutrient content: Expert

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Health Expert Dr Mehreen Raza Thursday underlined the need to take oranges in daily routine meals as this content rich in vitamin B complex and minerals like sodium, potassium, calcium and copper and it contains about 2.5 times more calcium than other citrus fruits.

Talking to private news channel, she said the antioxidant properties of orange may help reduce chances of cancer as well as risk of contracting HIV. It can promote anti-ageing properties and help keep the skin healthy.

She further informed that oranges are packed with several vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, thiamine, folate, and potassium. One medium-sized orange has about 70 mg of vitamin C, which is 78% of that daily recommended intake.

Some studies suggest that oranges may help reduce the formation of free radicals that cause cancer. A compound called D-linonene present in orange is also known to help in cancer prevention,she added.

She said the folic acid in orange can boost the development of brain function. Its anti-inflammatory properties also make it an excellent food to reduce the risk of arthritis or any joint-related issues.

The high fiber content in orange can help improve digestion as well as help you lose weight by keeping you feeling full for longer. Orange contains flavonoids and polyphenols that help the body fight viral infections,she added.