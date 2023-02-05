UrduPoint.com

Oranges Have Highly Nutrient Content: Expert

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Oranges have highly nutrient content: Expert

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Health Expert Dr Mehreen Raza Sunday underlined the need to take oranges in daily routine meals as this content rich in vitamin B complex and minerals like sodium, potassium, calcium and copper and it contains about 2.5 times more calcium than other citrus fruits.

Talking to private news channel, she said the antioxidant properties of orange may help reduce chances of cancer as well as risk of contracting HIV. It can promote anti-ageing properties and help keep the skin healthy.

She further informed that oranges are packed with several vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, thiamine, folate, and potassium. One medium-sized orange has about 70 mg of vitamin C, which is 78% of that daily recommended intake.

Some studies suggest that oranges may help reduce the formation of free radicals that cause cancer. A compound called D-linonene present in orange is also known to help in cancer prevention,she added.

She said the folic acid in orange can boost the development of brain function. Its anti-inflammatory properties also make it an excellent food to reduce the risk of arthritis or any joint-related issues.

The high fiber content in orange can help improve digestion as well as help you lose weight by keeping you feeling full for longer. Orange contains flavonoids and polyphenols that help the body fight viral infections,she added.

\778

Related Topics

Orange May Sunday Cancer Weight

Recent Stories

Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

1 minute ago
 Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

16 minutes ago
 Former military ruler Gen (r) Pervez Musharaf pass ..

Former military ruler Gen (r) Pervez Musharaf passes away

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.