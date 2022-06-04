Orangi police arrests woman murderer of husband

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Orangi Town police arrested the brutal killer woman who killed her husband with a sharp instrument along with her father and a cousin and recovered the murder weapon.

According to details, Zia-ur-Rehman, a resident of MPR Colony, Orangi Town police station, was stabbed to death by his wife Zina Gul on May 16.

Later, accused Zina with assistance of her brother Qasim and her father Taviz Gul, declared the death of the victim as natural and buried him in a nearby graveyard.

After which the victim's father Gul Roz Khan on June 3rd filed a case against three accused including wife and father-in-law of victim and their accomplice cousin of the murderer.

SHO Orangi Town Sub-Inspector Atiqullah Khan Afridi arrested all three accused involved in the heinous crime.