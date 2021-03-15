UrduPoint.com
Orangi Town Blast Kills 1 Rangers Personnel, Injures 2 Among 6 Others

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:53 PM

One Rangers personnel was martyred while two sustained injuries among six others in a bomb blast near Pakistan Rangers Sindh vehicle in Orangi Town area of the megalopolis on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ):One Rangers personnel was martyred while two sustained injuries among six others in a bomb blast near Pakistan Rangers Sindh vehicle in Orangi Town area of the megalopolis on Monday.

The bomb, planted in a motorcycle, exploded when the Rangers vehicle was passing through the Vivo Mobile Market of Orangi Town number 5, as a result one personnel of Rangers was martyred and two sustained injuries while passerby citizens including a policeman were also hurt.

Martyred Rangers personnel was identified as Roshan Ali s/o Khan Muhammad Solangi while injured were identified as Aijaz and Hanif, according to the station house officer Peerabad A D Chaudhary.

A policeman of Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell identified as Yousaf was also injured.

The police, Rangers and rescue workers immediately rushed to the spot of incident and shifted the injured to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

The law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area. Deputy Inspector General of Police West Capt (R) Asim Qaimkhani and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Suhai Talpur also visited the spot of incident.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Sindh taking notice of the incident sought detailed report from the SSP West.

