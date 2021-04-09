UrduPoint.com
Orchard Project Opens At Suleman Mountain Range For Poor Tribal People

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel has inaugurated a project to develop orchards at Suleman Mountain Range to bring the mostly rocky mountainous areas in the agriculture mainstream and help poor tribesmen have their financial standing elevated.

Olive, citrus and dates saplings were being provided to farming community of tribal areas who have made irrigation arrangements and fenced their fields for protection, Saqib said while addressing the opening ceremony Thursday last, according to a release issued by agriculture spokesman. He said that cultivation of high value crops in this area would be suitable due to favourable weather conditions and would be helpful in improving financial conditions of tribal people. He said that fruit saplings were being provided to tribal people at lower prices.

He added that farming community of Koh-e-Suleman was getting 90 per cent subsidy under government schemes on orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said, overall 235 acre area would be covered by orchards on Suleman Mountains including 150 acres of olive orchards, 75 acres of citrus and 15 acres of dates. He said that vegetables seed packets were provided free while wheat, sorghum and pearl millet seed at 90 per cent subsidy to farmers of mountainous area. He said that technical guidance was being provided to farmers to promote modern cultivation techniques. Director agriculture extension Mahar Abid Hussain, Ghulam Muhammad Buzdar, assistant director Abul Samad and other officials were present.

