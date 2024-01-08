Order to complete Allied Hospital upgrade by 31st

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the buildings department to complete the ongoing upgradation of Allied Hospital by January 31

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the buildings department to complete the ongoing upgradation of Allied Hospital by January 31.

During his visit to the hospital, he said that caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was monitoring the upgradation of Allied Hospital and he was regularly taking information about the project.

He said that the government was committed to providing quality healthcare facilities to people and no negligence would be tolerated in it.

He directed the buildings department officers to deputy additional workforce and complete the upgradation of Surgical Ward, OPD Block and new Block of Allied Hospital up to January 31 at every cost.

The DC also met with Medical Superintendents of Allied Hospital 1 & 2 and took briefings about the latest progress of ongoing development projects in the hospitals.