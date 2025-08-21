Open Menu

Order To Prepare Lists Of Schools, Teachers Giving Poor Results In 9th, 10th Grades

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Punjab education department has ordered the preparation of lists of schools and teachers giving poor results in 9th and 10th grades.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, while issuing a message on the social networking website on Thursday, said that for the first time, the school Education Department team is preparing lists of schools and teachers giving poor results in ninth and tenth grades.

Teachers giving poor results will be dismissed from their jobs.

The minister said that despite spending billions of rupees, poor results will not be tolerated. "I will hold the schools of my district and tehsil accountable. A list of teachers giving good results is also being prepared. Teachers will also be rewarded for good results," he added.

