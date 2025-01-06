Orderly Room Conducted To Address Concerns Of Police Officers
Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Establishment Abdul Haq Umrani conducted an orderly room at the Central Police Office to address the concerns of Islamabad Police officers, on Monday
An official told APP that during the session, officers raised both personal and official issues, with immediate directives issued for urgent matters. Senior officers were instructed to resolve remaining issues promptly.
On the occasion, the AIG highlighted various measures taken for the welfare of police officers, including initiatives aimed at improving residence facilities, enhancing healthcare provisions, and raising educational standards.
Abdul Haq assured all personnel of an open-door policy at his office, encouraging them to bring forward any concerns for immediate resolution.
AIG further said that, the Primary objective of the orderly room is not only to address the welfare, personal, and official issues of police officers but also to elevate their morale by prioritizing resolutions based on their well-being.
