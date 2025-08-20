Orderly Room Conducted To Resolve Problems Of Policemen In Tank
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Shabbir Hussain Shah conducted an ‘Orderly Room’ to address problems and concerns of police at his office here on Wednesday.
According to a police spokesman, the forum was attended by police officers and personnel from across the district where they were given the opportunity to present service-related issues directly.
The policemen raised issues regarding leave approvals, transfers, accommodation, correction of service records, salary-related matters as well as other administrative issues.
DPO Shabbir Hussain Shah listened to the concerns and resolved several issues on the spot while for the remaining matters, he issued strict instructions to the concerned officers for prompt action.
He said every issue faced by a police officer was a personal concern for him and that no delay or negligence in addressing such matters would be tolerated.
"All legitimate concerns will be prioritized and addressed on merit, ensuring that officers can perform their duties with peace of mind. Requests regarding leave and transfers should also be resolved swiftly and fairly," the DPO observed.
The police personnel present lauded the DPO for taking such useful initiative for quick redressal of their problems.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye
‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024
Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years
UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day
NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025
India, China agree to resume direct flights
UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania
European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..
UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Orderly room conducted to resolve problems of policemen in Tank2 minutes ago
-
Marsh, Oceanic Group team explores opportunities with Romania in Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
AIOU reiterates august 25 admissions close date for various programs12 minutes ago
-
Training session held for paddy farmers12 minutes ago
-
Former Nazim Jangakhel shot dead12 minutes ago
-
TIKA provides hot meals, medical aid to flood-hit families in Buner, Swat12 minutes ago
-
Saeed Ghani inspects various city areas after rains12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner launches city beautification plan in Multan12 minutes ago
-
SEPA conducts environmental inspection of storage depots located in Taluka Daur12 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive started13 minutes ago
-
Karachi struggles with power outages, waterlogging after record rainfall22 minutes ago
-
KP tourism department sets up control room in Fizagat for relief activities32 minutes ago