Orderly Room Conducted To Resolve Problems Of Policemen In Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Shabbir Hussain Shah conducted an ‘Orderly Room’ to address problems and concerns of police at his office here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, the forum was attended by police officers and personnel from across the district where they were given the opportunity to present service-related issues directly.

The policemen raised issues regarding leave approvals, transfers, accommodation, correction of service records, salary-related matters as well as other administrative issues.

DPO Shabbir Hussain Shah listened to the concerns and resolved several issues on the spot while for the remaining matters, he issued strict instructions to the concerned officers for prompt action.

He said every issue faced by a police officer was a personal concern for him and that no delay or negligence in addressing such matters would be tolerated.

"All legitimate concerns will be prioritized and addressed on merit, ensuring that officers can perform their duties with peace of mind. Requests regarding leave and transfers should also be resolved swiftly and fairly," the DPO observed.

The police personnel present lauded the DPO for taking such useful initiative for quick redressal of their problems.

APP/slm

