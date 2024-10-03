Orderly room for police officials held

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired the police accountability session, known as the "Orderly Room," at his office here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired the police accountability session, known as the "Orderly Room," at his office here on Thursday.

This year, hearings were conducted for 2,183 appeals from police employees, resulting in warnings issued for 2,015 cases of minor misconduct, while 68 appeals were outright rejected.

Police officers and personnel from various units including Operations, Investigation, Security Wing, Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Anti-Riot Force attended the session.

The CCPO Lahore expressed his commitment to the welfare of police officers and personnel, urging them to perform their duties with integrity and dedication, making public service their guiding principle.