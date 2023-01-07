Orderly room held at dist police lines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP Administration) Atif Nazir held orderly room at district police lines Qila Gujar Singh here on Saturday.

He heard the problems and issues of police officers and personnel of different wings and units of Lahore police. Apart from operations, investigation and security wings, more than 350 serving and retired police officers and officials posted in various units of Lahore police including Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit (PRU), City Traffic Police (CTP) Lahore, Special Protection Unit (SPU) appeared before SSP Admin for redress of their grievances. He issued orders on more than 250 cases after considering them for proper disposal.

Those who appeared for personal hearing in the orderly room included the officers and officials who were either dismissed, suspended from service or having fined and other punishments.

The SSP heard the employees for three hours and issued orders on the spot for the redress of their grievances. He issued orders on 30 welfare related requests of police employees including their financial assistance. He directed to processed requests pertaining to transfer postings and leaves of more than 135 police personnel according to the SOPs.

Atif Nazir ordered to send different appeals of dismissed, suspended and other police officers with various punishments, for personal hearing to the concerned heads of the police wings.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the welfare of police officers and personnel was among his top priorities.