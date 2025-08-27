Orderly room held to address Tank police’s problems

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Shabbir Hussain Shah has said that effective measures are being taken for welfare as well as addressing problems of police personnel.

He was addressing an orderly room which was held at his office to resolve issues of the district police on the spot.

According to the police spokesperson, the forum was attended by police officers and personnel from across the district.

During the session, the personnel presented a range of service-related issues including leave requests, medical rest, transfers, accommodation problems, salary discrepancies, and correction of service records.

DPO Shabbir Hussain Shah listened to all complaints and issued immediate on-the-spot directives to resolve many of the genuine issues.

He said that the concerns of police personnel would be treated with personal importance and that any delay or negligence in addressing them would not be tolerated.

He instructed the relevant officers to process all applications—particularly those related to leave and transfers—on merit and without unnecessary delay, so that personnel could carry out their professional duties with peace of mind.

Personnel attending the orderly room expressed their gratitude to the DPO for addressing their problems instantly.