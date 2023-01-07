UrduPoint.com

Orderly Room Held To Redress Policemen' Grievances

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Administration) Atif Nazir held Orderly Room, at District Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh here on Saturday.

The SSP Admin listened the complaints of police officers and personnel of different wings and units of Lahore Police.

Apart from Operations, Investigation and Security wings, more than 350 serving and retired police officers and officials posted in various units of Lahore police including Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, City Traffic Police Lahore, Special Protection Unit appeared before SSP Admin for the redressal of their grievances.

He issued orders on more than 250 cases after considering them for proper disposal. Those who appeared for personal hearing in the Orderly Room included the officers and officials who were either dismissed, suspended from service or having fined and other punishments.

Atif Nazir issued orders on 30 welfare related requests of police employees including their financial assistance.

He also directed to processed requests pertaining to transfer postings and leaves of more than 135 police personnel according to the SOPs.

Atif Nazir brought under consideration different appeals of dismissed, suspended and other police officers with various punishments and ordered to send the same for personal hearing to the concerned heads of the police wings.

He also issued orders for proper action on requests for change of inquiry and re-inquiry in different matters of police employees.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Investigation Atif Nazir said that welfare of police officers and personnel was among his top priorities.

He said that police officers and personnel should appear in the Orderly room or come to his office directlyinstead of searching undue recommending (safarish) for the solution of their personal problems as theirlegitimate problems would be resolved on priority basis.

