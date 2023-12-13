Orderly room held with focus on addressing police officials' concerns

Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk conducted an orderly room session at the traffic police headquarters, with the aim of promptly and effectively resolving institutional and personal matters affecting police personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk conducted an orderly room session at the traffic police headquarters, with the aim of promptly and effectively resolving institutional and personal matters affecting police personnel.

The orderly room serves as a dedicated platform to prioritize and address the concerns raised by police officers and officials, emphasizing the importance of their welfare and timely issue resolution.

During the session, officials from the Islamabad Capital Police actively participated, bringing forth a range of personal and official concerns for discussion with the Chief Traffic Officer.

Immediate directions were issued to resolve pressing matters, with senior officers tasked to address remaining issues promptly.

Sarfraz Virk highlighted various measures taken to enhance the welfare of police personnel. These initiatives include improvements in residence facilities, enhanced healthcare provisions, and an elevation of educational standards.

He reiterated his commitment to an open-door policy, encouraging all personnel to bring forward any concerns for immediate resolution.