Open Menu

Orderly Room Held With Focus On Addressing Police Officials' Concerns

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Orderly room held with focus on addressing police officials' concerns

Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk conducted an orderly room session at the traffic police headquarters, with the aim of promptly and effectively resolving institutional and personal matters affecting police personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk conducted an orderly room session at the traffic police headquarters, with the aim of promptly and effectively resolving institutional and personal matters affecting police personnel.

The orderly room serves as a dedicated platform to prioritize and address the concerns raised by police officers and officials, emphasizing the importance of their welfare and timely issue resolution.

During the session, officials from the Islamabad Capital Police actively participated, bringing forth a range of personal and official concerns for discussion with the Chief Traffic Officer.

Immediate directions were issued to resolve pressing matters, with senior officers tasked to address remaining issues promptly.

Sarfraz Virk highlighted various measures taken to enhance the welfare of police personnel. These initiatives include improvements in residence facilities, enhanced healthcare provisions, and an elevation of educational standards.

He reiterated his commitment to an open-door policy, encouraging all personnel to bring forward any concerns for immediate resolution.

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution Police Traffic All From

Recent Stories

Govt. spending hefty amount on health sector to be ..

Govt. spending hefty amount on health sector to benefit people: Governor Khyber ..

8 minutes ago
 US Fed pause expected amid flurry of rate decision ..

US Fed pause expected amid flurry of rate decisions

8 minutes ago
 Minister emphasizes pivotal role of research in so ..

Minister emphasizes pivotal role of research in societal impact

8 minutes ago
 Solangi rules out any change or extension in elect ..

Solangi rules out any change or extension in election date

8 minutes ago
 LHC seeks reply from govt, others on plea against ..

LHC seeks reply from govt, others on plea against doctors' strike

8 minutes ago
 Xi says China, Vietnam must oppose attempt to 'mes ..

Xi says China, Vietnam must oppose attempt to 'mess up Asia-Pacific'

8 minutes ago
First Test match: Pakistan and Australia to lock h ..

First Test match: Pakistan and Australia to lock horns at Perth Stadium tomorrow

24 minutes ago
 WaterAid unveils strategy to accelerate progress i ..

WaterAid unveils strategy to accelerate progress in WASH initiatives

15 minutes ago
 Trend of shifting industries on solar energy growi ..

Trend of shifting industries on solar energy growing in KP

15 minutes ago
 Technology development imperative to overcome fina ..

Technology development imperative to overcome financial deficit: PEC chairman

15 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 289 power pilferers on 95th day of a ..

LESCO detects 289 power pilferers on 95th day of anti-theft campaign

15 minutes ago
 Madad Ali increases quota for women from 33% to 40 ..

Madad Ali increases quota for women from 33% to 40% in PMYSDP

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan