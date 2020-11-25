UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Orders For Crackdown On Drug Pushers

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Orders for crackdown on drug pushers

25 -Nov -2020:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Wednesday ordered officials to launch intelligence based operations daily and arrest drug dealers.

He issued these instructions while talking to officers while presiding over a meeting on professional affairs, crime control and traffic management of Lahore Police at the Central Police Office here.

The IG said that timely information sharing and co-operation should be ensured with other agencies for eradication of drug trafficking and smuggling by arresting anti-social elements.

He said computerized road sign test for issuance of driving licence should continue and monitoring should also be done so that citizens could get driving licence without any problem through modern automating method.

The IG Punjab directed CTO Lahore to make full use of manpower, the best use of available resources and modern technology to maintain uninterrupted and smooth flow of traffic on highways.

He said traffic wardens should be on high alert in congested areas while the CTO themselves should conduct inspections in the field and awareness campaigns, adding that other programs should also be continued to prevent accidents.

During the meeting, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and CTO Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Hammad Abid while briefing the IG Punjab on professional matters said that Lahore Police were using all available resources for prevention of crime and improvement in traffic management.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, CTO Lahore Captain (Retd) Syed Hamad Abid and AIG Operations Ghazi Salahuddin were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Traffic Ghazi All

Recent Stories

Huawei Brings the Blessed Friday Sale Online on Tw ..

10 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador at Large f ..

13 minutes ago

Naval Chief Emphasizes The Need To Revive Iqbal’ ..

18 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Rights launches 1099 Helpline Ap ..

2 minutes ago

Champions League winner Lewandowski named on short ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Postponed Working Trip to Nizhny Novgorod Re ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.