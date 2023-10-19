Orders for installing dust control system at stone crushing units

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Thursday directed owners of stone crushing units

to install dust control system at plants to control pollution in the area.

He gave these directions while chairing a meeting of stone crushing and Transport Association

of Pull 111 held at his office in which Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali, DPO Faisal

Kamran besides the officers of mines ,environment, traffic police, RTA and labour departments

participated.

The commissioner said units producing dust was causing a serious threat to health of

residents of the area and directed the owners of crushing units and representatives of the

Transport Association to ensure standard operating procedures.

He directed the deputy commissioner to make concerned assistant commissioner compulsory

to visit crushing units on a daily basis and ensure SOPs made for smog control.

Later, it was decided in the meeting that stone crushing rate would be fixed jointly by the

district administration and unit owners in the next meeting.