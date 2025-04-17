Orders For Security Arrangements On Good Friday, Easter
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has issued detailed instructions for security arrangements
for the Christian community's religious festivals—Good Friday and Easter.
The Christian community in Pakistan will observe Good Friday on Friday (April 18) and Easter
on Sunday, April 20.
The home department directed the district administrations across the province to ensure foolproof
security to maintain law and order. Special focus has been advised on the security of Christian worship places, residential areas, and public spots.
Instructions have also been given to keep a close watch on all urban centres, recreational parks, shopping malls and cinema halls.
The department has instructed the installation of high-resolution CCTV cameras in Christian places of worship and residential neighborhoods.
Control rooms established in all districts will be connected to the central control of the department.
A spokesperson for the home department stated that strict checking would be ensured at all entrances of churches. The administration will provide walk-through gates and metal detectors at sensitive locations. In addition to security plans, traffic management is also being focused on in all districts, and law enforcement agencies are completing all necessary drills.
Instructions have also been issued to complete snap checking and combing operations in identified areas and ensure intelligence sharing among law enforcement agencies. Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers in all districts of Punjab will personally oversee the security arrangements.
