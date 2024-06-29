Open Menu

Orders Issued To Ensure Law, Order In Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) With a view to maintaining peace, law and order and ensuring the implementation of the orders of the Interior Department during Muharram, the DC Lahore has issued orders to ban clerics of different schools of thoughts while restricting them to their respective districts and ensuring the use of improper language.

In this connection, the district administration has issued orders for banning improper use of language on 14 scholars and zoning on 22 scholars.

Meanwhile, in a recent meeting, all scholars and leaders of religious parties have assured district administration of their full cooperation.

The clerics assured the government of maintaining peace, law and order in the city during Muharram. It was also agreed to maintain the status quo and promote religious and communal harmony.

Meanwhile, DC Rafia Haider has said that an effective security arrangements will be made. All arrangements regarding processions have been finalized, and no one will be allowed to create chaos, she added.

