Orders Issued To Ensure Law,order During Muharram
Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2024 | 09:04 PM
Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider has issued orders to >ensure law and order situation in the provincial metropolis during Muharram
In the home department orders, it has been emphasised to implement a ban on specific clerics
by restricting them to their respective districts for 60 days. In this connection, the district administration
has also issued orders to ban on use of improper language on 14 scholars and
restriction on 22 scholars.
This was decided in a meeting that aimed at promoting religious harmony, in which scholars and
leaders of religious parties participated while assuring their complete cooperation to maintain peace during Muharram.
The clerics assured the government of maintaining peace, law and order in the city during Muharram.
It was also agreed to promote religious and communal harmony.
Meanwhile, DC Rafia Haider said effective security arrangements would be made. All
arrangements regarding the processions had already been finalised, and no one will be allowed to
create chaos.
It may be mentioned here that in the light of the orders of the home department, the district administration
has also issued a notification. Restriction orders on 22 clerics have been
issued to remain affecive for 60 days.
